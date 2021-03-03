12,879 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 455,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

