12,835 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

