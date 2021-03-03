HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 541.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.