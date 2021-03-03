HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,774 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 677.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE:BIP opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

