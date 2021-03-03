Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.06. 143,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 94,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 22,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 177,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

