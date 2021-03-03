Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 6.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29. 1,761,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,150,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

