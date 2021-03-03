Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 84.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 28th total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 216.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $774.81 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

