Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 84.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 28th total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 216.7 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.