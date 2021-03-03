InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INOW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. InfoNow has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get InfoNow alerts:

InfoNow Company Profile

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InfoNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfoNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.