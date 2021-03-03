InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INOW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. InfoNow has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
InfoNow Company Profile
