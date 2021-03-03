Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 82.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUPGF stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

