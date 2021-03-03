Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 82.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SUPGF stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
About Superior Gold
