The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

