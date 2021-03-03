Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

WIFI stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

