HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,670 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

