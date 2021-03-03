HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

