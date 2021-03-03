HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.33 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

