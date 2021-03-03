HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 136,897 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

