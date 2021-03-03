HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $4,334,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,604 shares in the company, valued at $70,985,671.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,751. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

