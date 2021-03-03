Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Post posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,268.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.