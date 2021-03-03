Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.82. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

