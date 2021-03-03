Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

