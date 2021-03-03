Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

