Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 706,411 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 186,262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.