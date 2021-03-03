COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $154.07 million and approximately $72.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00484580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00073745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00078806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00485357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

