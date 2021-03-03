Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

