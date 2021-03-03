Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -825.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

