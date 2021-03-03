Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,232.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

