Kogan.com Ltd (KGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 on May 30th

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kogan.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$8.66.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

