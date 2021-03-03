Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 19,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,232.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.