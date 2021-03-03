Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

