Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 601 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $361.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.46 and its 200-day moving average is $334.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

