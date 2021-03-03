LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.04 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

