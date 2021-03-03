LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

