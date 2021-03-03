LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $27,002,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.