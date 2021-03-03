SVB Leerink Comments on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

LABP opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

