Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 98 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

