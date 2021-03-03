Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.