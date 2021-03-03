FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

