White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on March 24th

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $963.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

