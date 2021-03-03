White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on March 24th

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $963.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.58.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
