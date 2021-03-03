Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 274.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

