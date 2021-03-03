Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,460 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

