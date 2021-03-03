American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

