2,779 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 130,321 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 94.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.2% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 122,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $273,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

