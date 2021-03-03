Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.00. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

