$202.56 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $202.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.76 million and the lowest is $190.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $899.79 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $930.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $674.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.