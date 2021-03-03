PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Up 8.4%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 503,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 362,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBFX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.