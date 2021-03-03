EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.17 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.