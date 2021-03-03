BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BMLP opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.