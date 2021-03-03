Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Up 514.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 514.8% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000.

NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

