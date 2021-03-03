Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 159 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

