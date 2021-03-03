Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

