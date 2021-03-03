Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.82% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $140,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $11,954,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,849.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $287.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average of $260.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

